More than $482,000 granted to Dane County municipalities for bicycle infrastructure

Biking across Dane County might become easier, thanks to more than $482,000 granted to municipalities to support bicycle trail interconnectivity in Cottage Grove, Fitchburg, Madison and Verona.

The Dane County PARC and Ride program aims to provide matching grants for up to 50% of a project’s cost, to offset trail design, to communities interested in expanding bicycle trail interconnectivity throughout the county.

“Dane County has an expansive network of bike trails, and we are always excited to have communities come forward with plans to expand or enhance trails through the PARC and Ride Grant Program,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. “Through these partnerships, we are able to enhance Dane County residents’ quality of life and create new opportunities to explore the outdoors.”

Grant recipients include Cottage Grove, which will be awarded $83,991 to support construction of a 3,850 foot path that will run along Main Street from Northlawn Drive to an existing path just south of I-94; Fitchburg, which will be awarded $150,000 for a bike playground that includes a pump track, fix-it station, bike racks and benches; Madison, which will be awarded $62,500 for a 3,500-foot “shred to school” trail at Aldo Leopold Park; and Verona, which will be awarded $186,025 to support construction of a paved bike path that will run from Highway M to Arbor Vitae Place along the south side of Badger Mill Creek.

Dane County awarded the grants for capital projects aimed at expanding bicycle trail interconnectivity, or created bicycle parks, pump tracks, playgrounds, or improved bicycle safety. Grants proposals were submitted in 2021 and were appropriated in the county’s 2022 budget.