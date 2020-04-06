More than 300 homeless being housed in Madison-area hotels amid outbreak

Baldeh said he had not been aware the hotels were being used to house homeless individuals and families and said he should have been notified.

All of the hotels have so far remained open to the public, although O'Keefe said officials were in the process of renting out the entirety of the hotel used for symptomatic homeless people and that there had been very few other people staying there when county executive Joe Parisi on March 19 announced the initiative to find alternate spaces for the homeless population because the city's shelter system did not allow for enough social distancing space.

O'Keefe said he didn't know if the property manager at the hotel for people who are symptomatic had alerted other guests to the individuals' presence.

According to police, there have been 39 calls for service at the Quality Inn since March 19 and 17 at the Howard Johnson for incidents including disturbances and thefts and two calls in response to people found dead.