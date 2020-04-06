More than 300 homeless being housed in Madison-area hotels amid outbreak

A Madison police captain says police have been getting a lot of calls to two of the Madison-area hotels public health officials are using to house more than 300 homeless people in an attempt to limit the coronavirus' spread among that vulnerable population.
Cory Nelson, of the East Police District, also expressed concern in an email for the safety of first responders going to a floor at one of the hotels, the Quality Inn at 1754 Thierer Road, being used as a "medical respite floor" for people "who are either COVID positive or showing symptoms who have not been tested who have no place else to stay."
Madison Community Development Director Jim O'Keefe said none of the people being placed into the five or six hotels -- all but two of which are in Madison -- have been confirmed as having COVID-19. But he did say that one of the facilities is being used specifically for homeless people with COVID-19-like symptoms. Two hotels are also being used specifically for homeless families, he said.
At the request of the hotels themselves and to protect the homeless guests' privacy, officials have declined to release the names of the hotels. But Nelson in his email to Ald. Samba Baldeh identified two of them as the Quality Inn and the Howard Johnson at 3841 E. Washington Ave., both in Baldeh's 17th District. The email was provided to the Wisconsin State Journal, but not by either man.
Baldeh said he had not been aware the hotels were being used to house homeless individuals and families and said he should have been notified.
All of the hotels have so far remained open to the public, although O'Keefe said officials were in the process of renting out the entirety of the hotel used for symptomatic homeless people and that there had been very few other people staying there when county executive Joe Parisi on March 19 announced the initiative to find alternate spaces for the homeless population because the city's shelter system did not allow for enough social distancing space.
O'Keefe said he didn't know if the property manager at the hotel for people who are symptomatic had alerted other guests to the individuals' presence.
According to police, there have been 39 calls for service at the Quality Inn since March 19 and 17 at the Howard Johnson for incidents including disturbances and thefts and two calls in response to people found dead.
O'Keefe said that at the start of the coronavirus outbreak last month, "priority one was putting people into a safer setting." Since then, private security has been retained for at least all the hotels not being used to house families, he said, and Focus Counseling has been retained to provide some services at the Howard Johnson and will work at other of the hotels as well. He said the Salvation Army is providing services at the hotels housing families.
Nelson, who declined a request for comment, said in his email that Focus Counseling's work at the Howard Johnson appeared to have had the effect of reducing calls to the site.
At at the end of last month, part of the Warner Park Community Recreation Center was also converted to house up to 125 homeless men who have been cleared of showing any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
Three homeless people died over the weekend at the temporary shelters -- one man and one woman at the Quality Inn and one man at Warner Park, according to O'Keefe. All have tested negative for coronavirus, O'Keefe said.
