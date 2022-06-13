More than 15,000 customers without power after severe storm moves through Madison area

More than 15,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers were without power Monday afternoon amid severe storms that are expected to continue moving east across southern Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.

In a statement, MGE said it is unable to estimate when service will be restored. But employees are assessing the situation, and will provide an estimate once more information is known. Street lights in various parts of the city were also knocked out, slowing traffic to a crawl in some areas.

The greatest concentration of outages was in Madison, Middleton and Monona, according to the Dane County Department of Emergency Management.

"I have been reaching out to Dane County departments and several local leaders to ensure (the county) can support emergency needs created by these storms," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement Monday. "We remain ready to support our residents and first responder's needs."

Several other public safety organizations reported instances of roof damage, downed power lines, trees and limbs late Monday afternoon.

The Madison Fire Department responded to reports about two homes with their roofs blown off on the 1500 block of Straubel Court, said spokesperson Cynthia Schuster.

And shortly before 3 p.m., a large tree fell across East Johnson Street just east of North Ingersoll Street. The tree downed powerlines, which sent sparks into the area and forced drivers to turn around on the one-way street.

Minutes after the tree came down, a man in a Metro Transit shirt began directing drivers off of East Johnson Street and onto Ingersoll Street. Madison firefighters and police arrived just before 3:05 p.m., and East Johnson remained closed more than an hour later.

A complex of showers and thunderstorms will continue to move east through this afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Storm risks include large hail, wind gusts of up to 60-70 miles per hour and the potential for tornadoes. Tornado risk is greater south of I-94.

A heat advisory also remains in effect for all of southern Wisconsin, and will continue into early Wednesday for Wisconsin Dells, Portage, Montello and Green Lake. Heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees are expected.

