Subzero temperatures and potentially 4 to 7 inches of snow could impact the Madison area this week, the National Weather Service said.
The temperature in Madison is expected to hit minus 7 degrees late Sunday and early Monday -- as people will be stepping outside to get a glimpse of the Super Blood Wolf Moon lunar eclipse -- with the windchill making it feel like minus 10 to minus 20. Subzero windchill values are likely to last throughout Monday.
Starting late Tuesday morning and going through into Tuesday night, the Weather Service predicts 4 to 7 inches of snow could fall across parts of the state, including Dane County. It could add to the 4.5 inches of snow that Madison officially recorded starting on Friday and going into Saturday.
The Tuesday evening commute and possibly Wednesday morning commute will likely be impacted, the Weather Service said.
By Thursday and Friday, "very cold conditions" are expected to return to Madison. The windchill those nights could reach between minus 20 to minus 30 degrees, the Weather Service said.
High temperatures on Friday and Saturday are not expected to reach beyond single digits.