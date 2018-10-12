A coordinated traffic enforcement effort on Highway 30 in Madison, considered a hot spot for crashes, resulted in significant reductions in crashes and injuries, officials said.
The effort took place from January through June, on three miles of the highway from East Washington Avenue to the Interstate.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office worked with Madison Police and the State Patrol to keep a constant presence on the highway, in a traffic model known as a data-driven approach to crime and traffic safety (DDACTS).
Comparing the data from 2018 to 2017, total crashes were down 12.2 percent, from 98 in 2017 to 86 in 2018; injury crashes were down 34.4 percent, from 29 in 2017 to 19 in 2018; and total injuries were down 45.9 percent, from 37 in 2017 to 20 in 2018.
No fatalities were reported on the highway the first six months of this year, compared to two fatalities during the same period in 2017.
Those two fatalities were Kirk U'Ren and his wife Jenni Steiner, killed Feb. 12, 2017, when a car driving in the opposite direction crossed the median and hit their car.
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said 2,791 citations and 1,634 warnings were issued to drivers during the six-month enforcement.
"The Sheriff's Office will continue to use DDACTS to focus on problematic roads, and through enforcement, work to change driver behavior and reduce crashes," she said.
The model was used in 2017 on Highway 19, with crashes reduced by more than 19 percent.