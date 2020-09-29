Monroe Middle School switches to online learning after rise in COVID-19 cases

Monroe Middle School will be switching to online learning starting Wednesday after an increase in COVID-19 infections among students and staff, the district announced Tuesday.

Classes will be held digitally until at least Oct. 8. As of 2 p.m., two students and two staff members at the middle school had tested positive, Monroe School District said. An additional 40 students and three staff at the school were quarantined.

Monroe School District's elementary schools remain partially in person and partially virtual this week. Monroe High School was already having online classes this week.

Next week's operational plan for the high school and elementary school still need to be decided.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.