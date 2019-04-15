A 30-year-old Monroe man was killed early Monday morning in a fiery single-car crash near the Illinois state line.
The crash was reported at about 1:10 a.m. on Highway P just east of Highway 69, the Green County Sheriff's Office said.
Responding Green County EMS and Monroe fire units found the car engulfed in flames, with firefighters putting out the blaze.
The driver, the lone occupant in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The report said the driver was going east on Highway P when the car left the road on the opposite side and crashed nearly head-on into a large tree.
Speed was believed to be a factor in the crash, the first fatal crash in Green County in 2019.
The identity of the victim will be released pending notification of family.