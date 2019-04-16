The driver of a car killed in an early Monday morning crash near Monroe has been identified as Kyle Gumtow, 30, Monroe.
Gumtow was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that was reported at about 1 a.m. Monday on Highway P east of Highway 69 in the town of Clarno, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.
The report said Gumtow was driving east on Highway P when the car left the road, crossed over to the opposite ditch, and hit a large tree.
The car was engulfed in flames when firefighters and EMS personnel arrived on scene.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.