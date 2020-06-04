Monona officials apologizing after black man held at gunpoint, mistakenly suspected of burglary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two black men have filed a complaint against Monona police after officers drew their guns on one of them and placed him in handcuffs Tuesday under the mistaken belief he could be burglarizing a home.

Police were responding to a call from a neighbor who questioned the 23-year-old man's presence outside the Arrowhead Drive house, which the neighbor believed was empty after its owner died.

Turned out the man, Keonte Furdge, was staying at the house as the guest of a person renting it. Now police and city officials are apologizing and police have arranged for an outside investigation of the incident.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Furdge's friend, Toren Young, said "I understand police have protocol and procedures they have to follow but, that doesn’t mean all of their protocols and procedures are appropriate, and it’s time for change. It’s time for the community to stand up and speak up on how ALL members of our community can feel 'protected and served.'"

In his own statement released Wednesday, Monona Police chief Walter Ostrenga said his department would: