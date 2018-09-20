The Monona Grove School District has been awarded a $190,806 grant in the second round of funding for enhancing school safety in Wisconsin schools.
A total of $810,000 was awarded to 13 school districts and schools in southern Wisconsin, with the money going toward mental health support of students and establishing standard emergency response protocols in schools.
Attorney General Brad Schimel announced on Thursday 66 schools and districts statewide would be getting almost $4 million in funding from the Department of Justice School Safety Grant program.
The program was set up with $100 million in funding following the deadly school shooting in Florida in February.
Other area districts and schools receiving grants include:
- Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, $12,788.
- Barneveld School District, $24,829.
- Brodhead School District, $54,479.
- Dodgeland School District, $43,448.
- Monticello School District, $18,601.
- Parkview School District in Orfordville, $40,624.
- Platteville School District, $83,926.
- Richland School District, $73,514.
- Riverdale School District in Muscoda, $36,406.
- St. Victor Grade School in Monroe, $10,000.
- Shullsburg School District, $19,382.
- Watertown Unified School District, $202,072.