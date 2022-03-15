 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monona Bank, State Bank of Cross Plains to merge next spring

  • 0
State Bank of Cross Plains

The holding companies of both Monona Bank and State Bank of Cross Plains, with almost $3 billion in combined assets, announced Tuesday that both financial institutions intend to merge to "create the largest bank headquartered in Dane County" next year.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

In what Monona Bankshares and S.B.C.P. Bancorp are calling a "merger of equals," the two banks are not expected to fully integrate under a new, yet-to-be-determined name and brand until spring 2023.

Until then, both institutions will continue to function independently, said Monona Bank CEO and eventual president of the combined businesses Paul Hoffman. Monona Bank was founded in 1991, and State Bank of Cross plains in 1908. The yet-to-be-named community bank will employ more than 400 associates across 23 locations throughout South Central Wisconsin, including Madison.

Hoffman explained that a merger of equals refers to when two firms that are the same size come together to form a new single company.

People are also reading…

The merger was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and signed Monday, and is anticipated to close at the end of 2022 pending regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Both banks expect to retain all employees, Hoffman said, and no layoffs are expected at this time. The merger is also set to result in added services for bank customers, he said. 

"We both have really strong mortgage departments, but we are excited to provide even more offerings for mortgages," Hoffman said, adding that State Bank of Cross Plains will add its wealth, trust and agricultural lending departments to Monona Bank's service repertoire.

Customers will additionally have more resources to keep their accounts secure, as well as digital banking tools at their disposal, he said.

“Both organizations believe strongly in the principles of independent community banking and want to preserve our fundamental beliefs that banking should be built on respectful and supportive relationships that encourage a local focus," said S.B.C.P. Bancorp president and eventual combined bank CEO Jim Tubbs in a statement Tuesday. "When we invest in our neighbors, we enhance the entire community to be a stronger, more stable, and truly vibrant place to live and work.”

Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2021 stories

One of the first stories I wrote this year for the Wisconsin State Journal wasn't published last January, but instead at the beginning of September — when I officially took my post as business reporter.

It was about a biotech startup that won the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's Pressure Chamber contest for the novel ways it was looking to prevent cancer — and a coronavirus infection. The week I wrote that piece was when I discovered the treasure trove of story ideas that made up Madison's business community.

For example, the pandemic has spotlighted how partnerships are have seemed to be a favorable strategy for organizations looking to solve complex issues.

I covered that in an article regarding the State Street pop-up shops, or Culture Collectives. Several organizations came together to fill two vacant storefronts in the Downtown corridor, and simultaneously help minority business owners get their venture off the ground.

More ideas were spawned as I saw how Madison's businesses continue to navigate hiring challenges, supply chain shortages and other trials.

But through all that, there's been an apparent optimism for the future. 

That's showcased in how Fitchburg biotech giant Promega has conceptualized a way to detect coronavirus particles in wastewater, as well as how Madison biofuel company Virent aided in United Airlines piloting an aircraft using renewable jet fuel for the first time.

Watch now: Madison companies, colleges work to embrace the metaverse

Watch now: Madison companies, colleges work to embrace the metaverse

Several Madison companies and educational institutions are moving to explore, teach about and create what could be the next age of the internet. But before full adoption happens, business and government leaders should consider the metaverse's economic implications, some local experts say.

