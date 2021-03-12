Monona backed San Damiano purchase despite fundraising concerns

Two months before the Monona City Council voted unanimously to buy one of the last undeveloped pieces of land on Lake Monona, a consultant privately warned members that it was very unlikely the millions in private donations needed to fund the purchase could be raised anytime soon.
The council went ahead with the purchase anyway, voting on Sept. 8 to buy the 10-acre former San Damiano Friary at 4123 Monona Drive for $8.6 million, relying on a yet-to-be determined mix of private and public funding. Mayor Mary O'Connor lauded the purchase as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to increase public open space and access to the lake, and city administrator Bryan Gadow said that while the city would need to raise public and private money to fund the purchase, there were a variety of organizations interested in preserving the space.
But in a July report, a fundraising consultant hired by the city found it would be difficult to identify many deep-pocketed donors with enough affinity for the property to make major donations toward its purchase.
"Can an adequate constituency of potential contributors be identified?" David Allen of Development for Conservation asked in his report. "In a word, no."
Among the barriers were a lack of interest in the property outside of those living near it, the difficulty other major fundraising efforts in the Madison area were having, and the lack, at the time, of an independent San Damiano fundraising group with a successful track record.
"Evidence gathered in the study suggests that it will be challenging to raise $1.5 million and perhaps as much as $2 million in pledge payments in the next three to five years," the study says. "Even $6 million will be difficult in less than 5-7 years, as attracting donors to the project will neither be easy nor quickly done."
On July 20, a fundraising group called Friends of San Damiano was incorporated in Wisconsin. Its registered agent is Nancy Moore, a City Council member and champion of the project who introduced city officials to Allen, whom she works with at a different consulting firm.
Patrick DePula, one of the three challengers looking to unseat one of the three City Council incumbents in the April 6 election, said the process for buying San Damiano was rushed and lacked transparency and resident buy-in.
"Who does this project primarily benefit?" he said in a statement. "It doesn't improve our infrastructure, address our short-staffed fire department, replace our inadequate public safety building, replace the Pirate Island bridge, drive economic development, spur affordable housing opportunities, or provide new jobs. Like many decisions in Monona it appeals to the wealthy, the comfortable, the insiders."
Gadow and O'Connor said the City Council was briefed in closed session on Allen's preliminary and final findings on Aug. 17 and Sept. 8, respectively, and they were only made public recently.
"It was not any deliberate decision" not to make the report public earlier, O'Connor said. "I think it just got lost in the shuffle."
O'Connor said the San Damiano purchase has already received a $2 million commitment in taxpayer dollars from Dane County and that the city hopes to tap the state Department of Natural Resources' Knowles-Nelson Stewardship program for money.
"Capital fundraising campaigns like this can take years," she said. For the moment, she said, it will likely be the city fronting the money when it closes on the property in June.
Ald. Kathy Thomas said that given the community's interest in obtaining the land, "we would have been fools not to buy it."
The "worst-case scenario" is that if residents didn't want to keep it as open space, "we could control who we sold the property to and what kind of development went on it," she said.
With more than 1,000 feet of frontage on Lake Monona, San Damiano is one of the last largely undeveloped pieces of property on Lake Monona. The Frank Allis house, which sits on the property, was built in 1888.
The Allis home was originally part of an estate built by the heir to one of the men who founded Allis-Chalmers, which manufactured farm equipment and other machinery.
The property was deeded to the De Pere-based St. Norbert Abbey in 1929 and was used as a place of study for budding Norbertine priests until 1975, when it was leased to a Detroit-based Catholic religious order as a retreat and home for semi-retired priests. That's when it became known as the San Damiano Friary. The last priest moved out of the home in 2015.
San Damiano lost its property tax exemption last year after the Freedom From Religion Foundation questioned the property's tax status because it was no longer being used by the abbey.
The abbey applied for a permit in late 2019 to demolish the home but then withdrew the request in late January 2020 after the city's Landmarks Commission delayed action on it.
The abbey announced its intention to sell the property soon after and reached an agreement to give the city a few months to determine the feasibility of raising money to support its purchase and preservation.
