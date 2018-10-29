Mold found in classrooms in the seventh and eighth grade part of DeForest Middle School forced the school district to cancel classes for those two grades Monday and Tuesday.
The school district sent out a notice on Sunday telling parents about the class cancellation.
The building housing the middle school in DeForest, at 404 Yorktown Road, has fifth and sixth grade classes on one side and seventh and eighth grade classes on the other. The lower classes were not affected by the mold and will have classes Monday and Tuesday.
The upper grades are in the older part of the building, built in 1988. The building was expanded in 2001 and the newer part of the building, made of block construction, showed no mold.
The mold was discovered during a regular comprehensive safety inspection conducted by Environmental Management Consulting, Inc. on Thursday.
The district said mold was on hidden surfaces behind baseboards and wallpaper.
District superintendent Eric Runez said experts will be doing a more complete inspection to come up with a remediation plan.
Runez said more information will be coming out on Tuesday.