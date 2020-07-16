Mobile ‘BUS-eum’ presents history with modern connection

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When seeking solutions to a present crisis, it’s often helpful to look at the past. A great place to explore those historical lessons is a museum. And one in particular has taken history’s stories on the road.

A mobile museum sponsored by TRACES Center for History and Culture is currently touring the Midwest in a recycled school bus-turned-exhibition space, and plans to visit Madison in mid-August. TRACES, which began touring in repurposed school buses in 2004, is now on its third bus and has reached over 30 million people with its traveling exhibits.

This particular bus was scheduled to embark on an eight-month national tour starting late February, but the novel coronavirus pandemic derailed those plans. However, Michael Luick-Thrams, executive director at TRACES, said he was able to partly salvage the tour by canceling the East Coast segments and shortening it to a 2.5-month stint in 10 Midwestern states.

After an unplanned five-month hiatus, the bus is back up and running. It will be in Madison Aug. 15-16 and will likely be stationed on the UW-Madison Library Mall.

Despite the roadblocks, Luick-Thrams said the organization’s goal, to bring forgotten stories to public awareness in order to inform current crises, remains unchanged.