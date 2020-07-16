Mobile ‘BUS-eum’ presents history with modern connection

When seeking solutions to a present crisis, it’s often helpful to look at the past. A great place to explore those historical lessons is a museum. And one in particular has taken history’s stories on the road.
A mobile museum sponsored by TRACES Center for History and Culture is currently touring the Midwest in a recycled school bus-turned-exhibition space, and plans to visit Madison in mid-August. TRACES, which began touring in repurposed school buses in 2004, is now on its third bus and has reached over 30 million people with its traveling exhibits.
This particular bus was scheduled to embark on an eight-month national tour starting late February, but the novel coronavirus pandemic derailed those plans. However, Michael Luick-Thrams, executive director at TRACES, said he was able to partly salvage the tour by canceling the East Coast segments and shortening it to a 2.5-month stint in 10 Midwestern states.
After an unplanned five-month hiatus, the bus is back up and running. It will be in Madison Aug. 15-16 and will likely be stationed on the UW-Madison Library Mall.
Despite the roadblocks, Luick-Thrams said the organization’s goal, to bring forgotten stories to public awareness in order to inform current crises, remains unchanged.
He said he believes that learning from past mistakes or successes starts with exploring family and community histories, and hopes the museum will encourage people to make connections between the nation’s past and their own path.
The BUS-eum has five exhibits that fall under the broader theme, “Hidden or Forbidden No More: Prequels to the ‘Greatest Generation.'” These exhibits cover a range of events that occurred roughly a century ago, focusing on the defining moments of the Greatest Generation before World War II.
The exhibits are also meant to highlight historical milestones that have direct implications or connections to events happening today. “We emphasize narrative history,” said Luick-Thrams. “What happens to everyday folks during times of war, during times of plague, during times of hysteria of social strife, economic collapse?
“One of the things I especially value about working with this project is its first-person narrative approach to revisiting historical forerunners of our current crises,” said Kristine Zylstra-Tabke, Operations Coordinator and in-BUS Docent for TRACES.
The first exhibit, “The Kaiser: Anti-German Hysteria in the American Heartland during World War I,” examines the shift from acceptance and widespread representation — Germans accounted for 40-80 percent of the population in some communities pre-war — to explicit and often violent anti-German sentiments during the war.
Related to this is “Whiskey Cookers: Gentleman Bootleggers’ on the Prairie, which presents the efforts of German-Americans, who were disproportionately targeted by prohibition, in building the whiskey cottage industry.
When curators and staff were designing the exhibits, they had no idea that one of the museum’s five topics, the 1918 Flu Pandemic, would become so relevant.
“The Killer: 1918’s Flu Pandemic” explores the origins, infection rates, spread and overall toll of the flu pandemic that left at least 50 million people dead worldwide. The exhibit will show parallels between 1918’s pandemic and today’s, also highlighting the social and political aspects of the American public’s response, including mask-wearing, large gatherings and public health guidelines for preventing the virus’s spread (avoid crowds, cough into a handkerchief, do not spit on the sidewalk), as well as data on the consequences of dismissing said guidelines.
“People made good decisions and not such good decisions 100 years ago that fed the pandemic then, Luick-Thrams said. “Similarly today, if we were to pay more attention to what happened in the past, we could avoid tragic mistakes.”
Many of the horrors of the 1918 pandemic, mass graves, overflowing hospitals and a shortage of health care workers, we have seen unfold in real time during the past months of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Though in 1918 there was no access to flu vaccines, antiviral drugs, penicillin and mechanical ventilators.
“On the shirttails of the current pandemic, you have massive unemployment, which ties into another of the five topics called the Cow Wars,” Luick-Thrams said. The exhibit, “Cow Wars: Farmer Rebellion in America’s Heartland,” examines “social strife that arose in the Great Depression—in large part because of mass unemployment in the cities and rural poverty out in the countryside,” he added.
The final topic, “The Klan: America’s White Cancer,” focuses on the three waves of the KKK, with emphasis on the second wave, which flooded the American Midwest in the 1920’s.
Luick-Thrams said that these topics are meant to reflect the present in a non-confrontational way. “If we went around with exhibits about George Floyd's murder and about the coronavirus pandemic, people get all worked up, don't they?” he said. What yields better results, he said, is to “offer people a distant mirror,” to see what approaches worked well and what didn’t in order to make more informed decisions for the present.
BUS-eum staff welcome senior citizens to share their experiences at an exhibition or follow-up program, and creators hope the interactive exhibits and shared experiences will jump start “grassroots conversations” in the communities.
A visit is deemed successful if “it’s obvious that a large number of residents have genuinely reflected on the historical legacy of the stories we feature, and subsequently considered their state’s current, parallel issues,” according to the staff.
The front half of the bus acts as the indoor exhibition space. For those who wish to stay outside, “exhibition panels” hang on three outer sides of the bus. The back half of the bus forms a mini-auditorium that can seat a full class for film-viewing, public discussions or guest-speaker presentations.
The museum also added safety precautions in-line with CDC guidelines. The bus’s exterior was retrofitted to display interior exhibit panels in the open air, meaning anyone who feels unsafe going inside the vehicle can still participate. Videos, exhibit-panel texts and other materials are accessible online. All surfaces inside the bus are disinfected regularly and the front and back doors are kept open to facilitate airflow. Museum staff will also lead distanced “listening circles” for further discussion.
For more information visit: www.traces.org
