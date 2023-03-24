An overnight snow storm is passing through the Madison area Saturday morning, but recent warm temperatures might take care of the city's snow plows job for them.

Regardless, anyone traveling by vehicle should expect slushy and slippery roads Saturday, the city Streets Division team said.

The National Weather Services has set a winter weather advisory for the Madison area starting at 4 a.m. Saturday, with 2 to 5 inches of snow accumulation expected, the weather service said.

But with previous warm temperatures and Saturday's forecast set to be slightly above 40 degrees, the Streets Division team isn't sure plowing will even be necessary, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said.

"With the warm and sunny temperatures we have had recently, pavement temperatures should melt the snow at first."

Plowing is only done when snow accumulation reaches 3 inches and once the storm begins to subside, Romines said.

While plows will be ready to hit the usual salt routes if needed, more than half will be redirected to circling prioritized streets, including those near hospitals and fire stations or commonly used by Madison Metro Transit.

"This can create the slushy and greasy road conditions we have seen multiple times this winter, and it can be quite slippery," Romines said.

Anyone traveling is advised to drive extra carefully.

