Missing pilot of Madison-based F-16 jet found dead after crash in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

The missing pilot of a Madison-based F-16 Fighting Falcon jet was found dead after crashing Tuesday night in the wilderness of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, the Wisconsin National Guard said Thursday.

The 115th Fighter Wing will not be releasing the pilot's identity until 24 hours after the family is notified, as per Department of Defense policy, according to a statement.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with family during this difficult time," Col. Bart Van Roo, commander of the 115th Fighter Wing, said. “Today is a day for mourning, and the 115th Fighter Wing along with the entire Wisconsin National Guard stands with the pilot’s family as we grieve the loss of a great Airman, and patriot.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The crash occurred during a scheduled training exercise within Michigan's Hiawatha National Forest. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.