Missing pilot of Madison-based F-16 jet found dead after crash in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 (copy)

An F-16 Fighting Falcon loaded with munitions from the 115th Fighter Wing based in Madison takes off for a mission May 6, 2019 at Volk Field.

 WISCONSIN AIR NATIONAL GUARD

The missing pilot of a Madison-based F-16 Fighting Falcon jet was found dead after crashing Tuesday night in the wilderness of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, the Wisconsin National Guard said Thursday. 

The 115th Fighter Wing will not be releasing the pilot's identity until 24 hours after the family is notified, as per Department of Defense policy, according to a statement. 

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with family during this difficult time," Col. Bart Van Roo, commander of the 115th Fighter Wing, said. “Today is a day for mourning, and the 115th Fighter Wing along with the entire Wisconsin National Guard stands with the pilot’s family as we grieve the loss of a great Airman, and patriot.”

The crash occurred during a scheduled training exercise within Michigan's Hiawatha National Forest. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

A search effort involving the 115th Fighter Wing, local emergency responders, the U.S. Coast Guard and other government agencies began shortly after the crash through Wednesday

Jet Crash Map

The 115th Fighter Wing will be releasing an update early Friday morning, according to the National Guard's statement. 

