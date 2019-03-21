A 75-year-old Minnesota man suffering from Alzheimer's disease and dementia drove hundreds of miles across the state to Vernon County, Wisconsin, where he was found by passersby and eventually reunited with family.
Dennis Mead was reported missing Tuesday morning from his home in Milaca, Minnesota, which is about 100 miles north of Minneapolis.
Mead was found at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in his car on Highway 131 south of Hay Valley Road in the town of Wrightstown in Vernon County, the Sheriff's Office said.
That's about 40 miles southeast of La Crosse.
"The passersby were concerned because the elderly male driver seemed confused and was not responsive to them when they knocked on his car window," said Sheriff John Spears.
A deputy arrived on scene and identified Mead, who was listed as a missing person through the Milaca Police Department.
"It was estimated by family members that he had driven about 450 miles before running out of gas along Highway 131 in Vernon County," Spears said.
Deputies took Mead to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua for an evaluation, with family arriving at the hospital to take him home to Minnesota.