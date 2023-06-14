Madison Police are concerned for the welfare of a man they say went missing Wednesday afternoon on the city's East side.

Cody J. Macartney, 46, of Madison was last seen at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday in Tenney Park. Macartney is white, and has blue eyes and shoulder length brown hair. He's 5'9 and weighs 190 pounds. He's believed to be wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, a t-shirt, khaki shorts and deck shoes according to Madison Police.

Anyone with information pertaining to Macartney's location is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.