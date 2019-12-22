You are the owner of this article.
Missing juvenile search leads to discovery of marijuana, explosives
Police discovered a marijuana growing operation and explosives in a Monona house while searching for a missing juvenile early Sunday morning, Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga said.

Police arrested Todd Engle, 54, the owner of the house in the 400 block of Labelle Lane on a tentative charge of maintaining a drug dwelling. Other charges were possible, Ostrenga said.

Todd Engle

Engle

The missing juvenile, who was reported to the Town of Madison Police Department, had not been located as of Sunday afternoon, Sgt. Jeremy Winge said. Town of Madison police thought the juvenile may have been at the house, Winge said.

According to Ostrenga, officers searched the house and discovered the marijuana growing operation, along with various components used to manufacture pyrotechnics.

Numerous marijuana plants were seized from the home, police said in a statement. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office assisted in safely removing the explosive materials from the house.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Monona Police Department at (608) 222-0463.

