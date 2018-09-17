A Minnesota man was seriously injured Saturday when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a bridge in Vernon County.
The crash happened at about 4 p.m. on Highway N near Norwegian Hollow Road in the town of Sterling, the Sheriff's Office said.
Walker Zabloski, 26, Waite Park, Minn., was ejected from the motorcycle after it hit the bridge. He ended up in the middle of Highway N while the motorcycle continued off the road and went into a field.
Zabloski was wearing a helmet and full riding gear. He was taken to Mayo Health La Crosse for treatment of a serious leg injury.