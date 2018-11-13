A minivan driver sustained life-threatening injuries early Tuesday morning when the vehicle struck the back end of a tractor pulling a plow near Sun Prairie.
The crash was reported at about 4:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 151 just south of Highway V in the town of Bristol, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash shut down the southbound lanes for about three hours.
"The tractor was operating with the required lighting and the 'slow moving' placards," said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.
The 60-year-old minivan driver was flown by Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison.
The 22-year-old tractor driver was not injured.