Bruce Howdle, a longtime Mineral Point artist known for his work in clay and ceramics, died Wednesday. He was 72.
Howdle's work is on display in the form of ceramic murals throughout Wisconsin, including the Madison area, as well as across the country, said Sue Howdle, who remembers her husband as a quirky man who loved to tell jokes and meet new people.
"If you walked into his shop, you best be having some time on your hands because he would roll into his stories," Sue Howdle said. "Unless you backed out while he was talking to you, he would just visit with you all the way."
In Madison, his art is seen in a 37-foot by 2-foot ceramic mural at the UW-Madison Primate Research Center titled "Rhesus Monkeys in the Canopy of the Forest."
The main lobby of the UW Hospital displays Howdle's "Celebration of Life." The mural is composed of 501 segments and was installed in 1998. It depicts Madisonians participating in a variety of activities across seasons and generations.
American Family Insurance commissioned Howdle to install a mural at the insurance company's Far East Side headquarters showing children at play in a field near a stream.
Sue and Bruce Howdle married in 1981 and had a son, Ross. She said her husband died of a heart attack.
The couple purchased the run-down Globe Hotel on Mineral Point's Commerce Street in 1983 and renovated the property into a work studio, gallery and apartment that would add to the thriving art scene of the Iowa County city.
Purchased for $7,000, Sue Howdle said the bank only required her husband's pick-up truck to be listed as collateral on the property. Howdle said in 2012 that a winter night view up the adjacent, rising High Street can provide a sort of "Dickens" environment when accompanied by a kerosene lamp and red wine.
"He would walk up the street every day and just pop into different businesses and visit with people," Sue Howdle said.
Aside from the murals, Howdle was well known for his uniquely sculpted pigs for which he once received a letter addressed to "The Pig Guy in Mineral Point, Wisconsin," she said.
"They're rather unique. People either love them or hate them," Sue Howdle said. "You might get a feel for Bruce's personality when you see them."
Additionally, she said Howdle was an art lecturer at UW-Madison for 10 years and then went on to lecture at UW-Platteville for another 13 years before retiring from teaching a couple of years ago.
Howdle grew up on a farm in Montfort and went to UW-Platteville for his bachelor's degree where he initially focused on painting but transferred to clay, his wife said.
"He mentored many, many young artists. He was always wanting to help them through the beginning of trying to become an artist, which is not an easy thing," she said.
Howdle eventually earned a Master of Arts and Master of Fine Arts degrees at universities in Arizona.
"When it comes to making a living, it's not how well you make a deer, it's how sincere you are," Howdle said in 1993 when talking about his American Family Insurance mural. "What we're starving for today out in the workaday place is sincerity."