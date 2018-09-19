A stretch of Milwaukee Street east of Interstate 39-90 will shut down Monday for nearly four weeks for construction.
Milwaukee Street will be closed to thru traffic between Milky Way and Rustic Drive as a new intersection with North Star Drive is being built. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday and is expected to last until Oct. 19.
A detour will have commuters use North Thompson Street, Commercial Avenue and Sprecher Road to get around the shuttered stretch. Metro Transit's Route 33 will also be detoured.
The road construction is part of the northeast addition to the Grandview Commons development.