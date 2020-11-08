Milwaukee Soldiers Home returning to its mission thanks to Madison company

The former administration building, used by officers for office space beginning in the late 1800s, is being converted to 14 single-room units with shared bathrooms, kitchen and other common space. Tin ceilings have been restored, and one room, with tin on its walls, has been returned to its light blue color. The dining room will be in the former post office room — the metal and glass post office boxes, some with combinations, are being retained to add to the aesthetics.

The Catholic chaplain’s quarters, adjacent to the rows of headstones at Wood National Cemetery, will remain a single-family home, while three homes on North Mitchell Boulevard that formerly housed Soldiers Home staff and their families are being converted to duplexes with two-story, three-bedroom units on each side. The VA also will provide residents with counseling, financial literacy and other services.

“These buildings, they’ve been sitting here a while, and it’s nice to see them opening and having people see them in their full glory. But they needed some work,” said Christina Orr, the medical center’s assistant director. “Honestly, we were just hoping that someone would come and just use it, whether it was office space, or some other use. But this use far exceeds our expectations and dreams.”

A place of refuge

