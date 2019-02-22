A Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver and riders pushed a car stuck on train tracks in Wauwatosa during Tuesday’s snowstorm, averting a potential a crash, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The Journal Sentinel said surveillance footage from the bus shows driver Shenika Merrill saying, "Somebody needs to help get that person off the tracks. That’s very dangerous."
“This lady, bless her heart, stopped her bus and was so worried about me," the driver, who was on her way to work at a hospital, said in a MCTS news release, the Journal Sentinel reported. "She gathered everyone she could and they pushed me out of the snow until I regained traction. This wonderful deed made such a great impact on me. Thank you! You are the reason I got to work today to help save lives.”