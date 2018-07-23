The state Department of Public Instruction on Monday announced 64 grants to Wisconsin school districts to expand mental health services. Grant amounts totaled $3.25 million.
“In a given year, one in five students faces a mental health issue, with more than 80 percent of incidents going untreated,” state superintendent Tony Evers said in a statement. “This grant is a good start toward student mental health needs.”
The grant funds may be used for a variety of services, including increasing staff capacity to create trauma-sensitive environments, providing training to staff and students to recognize mental health challenges, and helping students and families get access to treatment.
Grants to school districts and consortia in Dane County and surrounding counties include:
- Beloit School District, $75,000
- Boscobel School District, $68,171
- Elkhorn School District, $67,500
- Jefferson County Mental Health Consortium (Edgerton, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills Area, Watertown Unified and Whitewater Unified), $75,000
- Lodi School District, $23,300
- Madison School District, $75,000
- Stoughton School District, $66,836
- Sun Prairie School District, $75,000