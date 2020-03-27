Milio's sandwich shops let employees know that because of pandemic, it can't make payroll

The Madison-based Milio's sandwich chain emailed employees Thursday to inform them that because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the economy, it would not be able to make payroll this week.

The move leaves some 200 Milio's Sandwiches employees at 20 company-owned stores in Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota wondering when they'll get paid for hours they've already worked.

"People just expected they were going to wake up today and money was going to be in their accounts," said Margie Mills, 52, who said she worked at the Milio's on Rimrock Road in Madison since July.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

She said she had been working about 39 hours a week at the shop before the virus hit. Without her paycheck, she said she has $32 to her name and is facing bills coming due for rent and her phone.

The email from company president Michael Liautaud thanks employees for their work but references the pandemic and says that because of "our business closures and related issues, we do not have adequate funds to issue your payroll checks this week."