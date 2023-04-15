Temperatures in the 20s, strong winds, rain and sometimes sleet and snow.

The first day of the Dane County Farmers Market on the Capitol Square is always a crapshoot.

But on Saturday, the weather odds were in favor of the vendors and throngs of customers who came toting their cloth bags and wearing sandals and shorts for their counter clockwise stroll on sidewalk lined with produce, baked goods, cheese, plants and flowers.

Mainstay's like Hook's Cheese, Chris & Lori's Bakehouse, Gentle Breeze Honey and Kopke's Greenhouse anchored their usual spots, but the mild temperatures that started in the low 60s and rose to the 70s a few hours later made the day even more welcoming. Especially for some of the new vendors that were added this year to the nation's largest producer-only farmers market, now in its 51st year.

It was shortly after 6 a.m. as Josey Chu began putting up, for the first time ever, her new canopy. As the founder in 2017 of Madame Chu, a Madison company that produces its own line of Southeast Asian condiment sauces for curries, soups and noodle dishes, the farmers market is allowing her to promote her brand and introduce the community to more of her Peranaken culture in Singapore, Thailand.

On Saturday, that came in the form of baked tapioca cake and crepe pastries filled with coconut and topped with coconut sugar.

"There's more to Southeast Asian cuisine than the sauces," Chu said. "We really want to introduce what Peranaken food is all about."

Chu was not alone in her inaugural foray into the the market that is promoted as "Wisconsin Goodness."

Others among the 20 new vendors this year include Yellow Dog Deli in Evansville, the maker of "healthy, fresh meals" for dogs; Northwooods Tea and Herb in Wausau; Misty Meadows Dairy in Monroe that sells vegetables, maple syrup and goat milk soap; Hemp Haven Farms in Deerfield which produces organic CBD oils and chews and Noble Elk Farm in Brodhead that sells choice cuts of elk meat, dietary supplements made from the velvet stage of an elk's antlers and antler chews for dogs.

Son of a Beach Beef was set up along East Mifflin Street. The six generation family farm established in 1901 a few miles southwest of Monroe got out of the dairy business in the 1950s when it switched to beef and hogs. The operation for the last eight years has been run by Andrew and Lisa Beach who on this day brought to the market coolers filled with ribeye, porterhouse and t-bone steaks; beef bacon, tongue and liver as well as pork products like spareribs, shoulder and ham.

An acrylic case on a table held stacks of Teriyaki, regular and Cajun-flavored beef sticks along with pairs of landjagers made with Door County cherries. For the past four seasons the Beaches have sold at the Fitchburg Farmers Market and recently began selling through their website. They were only on the waiting list for the Dane County Farmers Market for a few months after putting in a request last July and being notified in October that they would have a spot on the square this season.

"We're trying to educate. Trying to show people, too, where food is from and how it is raised," said Andrew Beach, a former offensive line football coach at West Point. "We're from a rural community and my daughter goes to (kindergarten) and she is the only kid in that class that is from a farm. Every single year we have less and less family farms."

The market was founded in 1972 when a handful of vendors, with the help of city, state, Dane County Extension and local businesses leaders, began selling from stands they had set up in the driveway at what is now Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The first market, held as part of a four-week trial beginning Sept. 30 of that year, drew an estimated 3,000 customers, which overwhelmed, surprised and encouraged the farmers who came with bushels of apples, loads of pumpkins, jars of honey and other produce.

The success quickly grew and began creeping around the Square. Today, there are 220 member vendors and another 20 on the waiting list.

"Only new members are allowed in at the beginning of the outdoor season so it's kind of like a once a year thing," said Jamie Bugel, the market's manager. "It's first come first serve. All of our operations are the same and all of our times are the same. We're just doing the same thing we've done for decades."

The market, which runs through Nov. 11, has also expanded beyond Capitol Square. The Wednesday market, which begins this week, takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Saturday's opener drew 75 vendors and was a welcome change from last year when the first market of the season drew just 49 vendors and a sparse crowd thanks to temperatures in the 20s.

Stephanie Peterson, who works full time as a pediatric dental hygienist, has since 2021 been growing micro greens for her New Roots Farm year round at her home in Windsor. In colder months she has a growing operation in her basement where it takes just six to 10 days after seeding to harvest products like radish, cabbage and broccoli greens and pea shoots. At the market, where she is set up across from the Old Fashioned, the micro greens are cut with a knife from the growing tray once a customer makes a decision on how much they'd like.

"I just decided to pursue something I've loved for a long time and that's gardening and farming," said Peterson, who grew up in Medford and also raises organic, pasture-raised chickens. "This is something that I've wanted to be a part of. I've been coming to the farmers market for a long time and I've always enjoyed it."

Over on the West Main Street side of the Capitol Square, Trevor and April Doherty were selling a wide range of products from their Doherty Beef Company in Poynette where they have over 100 beef cattle. Products for their first farmers market included not only summer sausage, snack sticks, hamburger patties and ground beef but also pans of lasagna, meatloafs and beef enchiladas.

Some of their products have been sold the last two years at Metcalfe's Market but Saturday marked the first venture into a farmers market.

"Never doing it before I think our main concern is trying to keep everything cold and frozen right now," Trevor Doherty said. "We've got a lot of ice packs and stuff like that, so we'll see how it goes. This is a test day, for sure."

Photos: First day of the Dane County Farmers Market on the Square