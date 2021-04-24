Mifflin Street Block Party makes return with thousands of revelers after pandemic pause

The Mifflin Street Block Party made its return Saturday — albeit under COVID-19 restrictions — with thousands of revelers around by late afternoon after the event hit pause last year due to the pandemic.

A few hundred party-goers early afternoon Saturday soon turned into thousands gathered on the 400 and 500 blocks of West Mifflin Street for the springtime tradition. But with the COVID-19 pandemic an ongoing threat, making sure Mifflin attendees follow the local health department's coronavirus rules is a top priority for the day, said Madison police officer Garcia Rodriguez.

"It's a beautiful day," Garcia said before light showers moved in the area. "It's been different throughout the years, but our primary goal today for the police department is for everyone to be safe out here if they're engaging in activities in Mifflin."

She said police officers are speaking with those at the block party, which is held annually the Saturday two weeks before commencement, to make sure they're aware of the current restrictions from Public Health Madison Dane County.

And violating those rules could come with a fine of at least $376.