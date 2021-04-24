Mifflin Street Block Party makes return with thousands of revelers after pandemic pause

The Mifflin Street Block Party made its return Saturday — albeit under COVID-19 restrictions — with thousands of revelers around by late afternoon after the event hit pause last year due to the pandemic.
A few hundred party-goers early afternoon Saturday soon turned into thousands gathered on the 400 and 500 blocks of West Mifflin Street for the springtime tradition. But with the COVID-19 pandemic an ongoing threat, making sure Mifflin attendees follow the local health department's coronavirus rules is a top priority for the day, said Madison police officer Garcia Rodriguez.
"It's a beautiful day," Garcia said before light showers moved in the area. "It's been different throughout the years, but our primary goal today for the police department is for everyone to be safe out here if they're engaging in activities in Mifflin."
She said police officers are speaking with those at the block party, which is held annually the Saturday two weeks before commencement, to make sure they're aware of the current restrictions from Public Health Madison Dane County.
And violating those rules could come with a fine of at least $376.
The current Public Health order has no capacity limit on outdoor gatherings, so long as people maintain six feet of distance — a task not all were following by early afternoon. Indoor gatherings are capped at 150 people, and masks must be worn when not actively eating or drinking.
UW-Madison junior Kalie Whitehorse, who lives on West Mifflin Street, said she felt comfortable with the block party because students are required to take a coronavirus test every few days and many are vaccinated against the virus.
"I feel like everyone's being pretty safe," she said. "I know we're keeping it pretty low-key, because they did threaten us with a health citation if we're not following social distancing guidelines."
As a freshman in 2019, the Mifflin Street Block Party fell on a day it was "snowing and freezing cold," the 21-year-old Whitehorse said, and last year's event didn't happen.
"This is like my first almost real Mifflin," she said. "Hopefully my senior year will be like a full real Mifflin without snow, without restrictions."
With a stay-at-home order in place last year, Mifflin took a year off in 2020 as party-goers were threatened with a $326 fine and potential disciplinary action from the university.
Whether students could be disciplined this year by the university for breaking public health rules remains to be seen.
UW-Madison sanctioned nearly 1,400 students this academic year so far for public health violations. The most common consequence has been a reprimand, which is usually paired with what's called a public health sanction that includes an educational requirement.
The return of Mifflin this year continues a tradition dating back over 50 years that originally began as an anti-Vietnam War demonstration in 1969 and has morphed throughout the decades to a giant party.