Aini Anderson, left, of Holmen, and Libby Magnone, of Oconomowoc, compete in the Midwest Log Rolling Championships in Madison last June.

Log rollers from around the region will again descend on Lake Wingra Saturday for the Midwest Log Rolling Championships.

The age-old tradition of competitive log rolling has been a Wisconsin staple for years. Coming from all across the Midwest, log rollers will compete to see who can stay on the longest, while trying to cause their opponents to fall. Rollers will compete for a top prize of $200.

The competition is hosted by Madison Log Rolling and features both amateur and professional log rollers. Rollers of all ages and ability are encouraged to register.

Proceeds will be donated to Huntington’s Disease Society of America Wisconsin Chapter. The rollers will be raising money and awareness for local families affected by the disease.

The competition begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Wingra Boats, at the foot of Knickerbocker Street, on the shore of Lake Wingra. To learn more about this year’s competition, go to www.madisonlogrolling.com

