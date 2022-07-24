Midwest Fire Festival returns to Cambridge after a COVID-19 fueled hiatus

Fire dancers, combustive demonstrations, artists from across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, and the unveiling of a 7-foot replica of Jonah and the Whale, Cambridge’s Midwest Fire Fest returned to the town Saturday after two years off due to COVID-19.

Not to be confused with Fyre Festival, a 2017 fraudulent luxury music festival located in the Bahamas, Cambridge’s Midwest Fire Fest launched in 2016 to celebrate all things created with fire, heat, and smoke. The demonstration-rich event included different art and trade exhibits such as blacksmithing, pottery, jewelry making, welding, and performances over the weekend in the town’s Westside Park.

Laurie Struss, coordinator of the fest and president of the Cambridge Arts Council said the two years off, after four years of hosting the annual, volunteer-driven event, gave organizers the opportunity to rest so that the festival, now in its fifth year, could return refreshed and reinvigorated.

“I feel like these kinds of events foster community,” she said, and estimated the festival drew five thousand people to the park over the two-day period. “I’m anxious to hear from the businesses to see how they did because the bottom line is economic development through the arts.”

Small town, wide draw

Patty Marra, who hailed from a north suburb of Chicago, visited the festival on Sunday with her family and was excited to see the many products of the combination of art and science offered by vendors, demonstrators and performers.

“Our little guy is seven months old,” she said, motioning to her baby in a stroller. “He was born in December and so for most of the early part of his first year of life He wasn’t able to really do anything (due to COVID). So it’s cool for us to be able to get out and be amongst other people and to get him outside and interested in seeing different things and seeing what it’s like to be with other people.”

Anthony Huonder, a potter from Minnesota, heard about the fair through a number of fellow pottery artists who raved about it and decided he wanted to get involved. He said the fair’s staple event, the firing and unveiling of the year’s 7-foot-tall sculpture which is then installed in town, prompted to reach out to organizers to get involved.

The 2022 sculpture was a rendition of a Bible story: Jonah and the Whale, made out of 1,100 pounds of clay and was fired over the course of five days in a kiln located on the festival grounds in a town with a population of roughly 1,200.

“The fact that they do firing right on site and it’s a giant kiln with a big sculpture that goes into town, that was just talked about for years and I’m finally a part of it,” Huonder said.

Potters from Iowa and North Carolina were also present at the event.

Joe Franke McKee from Sylva, North Carolina was one of many demonstrators and artists to take part in this year's celebration. He demonstrated Raku firing, an ancient technique that involves taking a glazed piece of pottery from the kiln when it’s still hot and placing it in a material that is able to catch fire, such as sawdust or horsehair.

“It’s not your momma’s art fair, it’s part makers fair, part music festival, part art fair, so it’s different,” Struss said.

The goal of the festival is to evolve each year, to continue to add more artists and more acts, and Struss said since its Saturday start, she’s had at least three artists reach out to her asking how they can get involved.