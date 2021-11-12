Middleton's Spectrum Brands reports net income of $50.2M in fourth quarter

Despite continued supply chain disruptions and high prices due to inflation, Middleton-based home essentials company Spectrum Brands reported Friday a net income of $50.2 million in its fourth quarter.
During a Friday morning conference call, the company said it posted revenue of $757.8 million during the period. That was regardless of having six less shipping days during the quarter compared to the prior year, said CEO David Maura during the call.
"Compared to the more normal operating environment of our fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, these results actually represent double digit organic sales growth,” Maura said.
The earnings report appeared to have a positive impact n the Spectrum Brands stock price, as it increased from around $94 to $104 within the first 15 minutes of market open.
For the year, Spectrum reported a profit of $189.6 million, with revenue at $3 billion.
The firm sold its Hardware & Home Improvement segment to Sweden-based ASSA ABLOY Group for $4.3 billion in September, which contributed to fourth quarter earning numbers, Maura said.
Spectrum Brands will encompass three business units, including Global Pet Care, Home & Garden and Home and Personal Care when the sale finalizes.
But the process, including government regulatory approvals, is moving along "nicely," Maura said.
The company expects supply chain disruptions to continue, and for inflation to "accelerate in 2022," Maura said, but he remains optimistic for the firm's next few quarters.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.