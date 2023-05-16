After COVID-19 disrupted supply chain issues worldwide, many consumers sought creative ways to keep their homes clean. Consumers who experimented with homemade cleaners not only saved a trip to the store, but also saved money and enjoyed environmental benefits.
Of course, now that we're recovering from the pandemic, it's still a great time to try out homemade cleaners. Many commercial cleaning products contain volatile compounds that degrade the environment when they end up in the surrounding air and water. Additionally, containers for these products come in plastic packaging—just 8% of which is recycled.
Knowing what each household material does can help you understand exactly what to grab to tackle mold on surfaces or a clogged drain. The Rounds has compiled a list of do-it-yourself cleaning products that can easily be made at home with everyday products from your pantry.
Making at-home cleaning solutions starts with understanding the natural properties of everyday items like baking soda, white vinegar, lemon, olive oil, soap nuts, castile soap, and essential oils. Baking soda, for instance, breaks down minerals in grease, absorbs odors, and is a mild abrasive, while vinegar's acidity combats stains and grime.
When making at-home cleaning solutions, only mix what's needed for a specific job since some DIY cleaning products may have a short shelf life and lose potency. For any cleaning solutions you store, use clean, unused containers and keep them away from pets, children, and food products. Label the containers with the date you mixed the product and the ingredients used. And always be sure to first test surfaces with a small amount of the cleaner you've mixed to be sure it won't cause any harm to finishes.
Keep reading for instructions on how to make six natural cleaning products at home.