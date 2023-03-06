A really good day for Clare Morrisette-Calvert involves an 18-mile run with her sled dogs, then moose meat for dinner.

The Middleton High School graduate moved to a cabin in inner Alaska with her husband, Mario Quezada, last April. The two have had many adventures so far — including a National Geographic film crew often following their every move.

Starting Tuesday, Morrisette-Calvert and Quezada will be featured in several new episodes of National Geographic’s “Life Below Zero: Next Generation,” described as a show about people “who have recently left their traditional lifestyle behind (and) face a challenging new world off the grid in the wilds of Alaska.” The show will air Tuesday night on National Geographic TV, online for nationalgeographic.com subscribers, and later in the week on Hulu.

“It’s something I never expected — to be 29 and living on an Alaska homestead. It’s been an amazing experience,” Morrisette-Calvert said Sunday in a phone interview from the couple's cabin.

As for the upcoming TV show, “people are going to see me out there being a badass,” she said with a laugh. “It’s a little awkward seeing ourselves on TV. We never thought we’d be on TV. But we think our friends and family will enjoy it.”

Morrisette-Calvert grew up in Middleton with a passion for backpacking and the outdoors, especially in the 10 years she attended Girl Scout camp, she said.

“I loved being immersed in the outdoors 24/7,” she recalled. After one or two weeks in the woods, “We’d get on the bus to go back home and I’d be bawling. I loved camp so much.”

She went on to work in national parks for five years, then earned a degree in parks and recreation at the University of Montana.

In Missoula, where her father and late mother also met while university students, she met Quezada, now 32, a West Point graduate and Army veteran from Nevada who fell in love with Alaska while stationed in Anchorage.

The pair, who married last spring in a Fairbanks courthouse, happened upon an online listing for their 15-acre homestead property. Along with the main wood cabin, the property includes a guest cabin, sauna, workshop, a building for the generator and a fenced-in dog yard for the couple’s eight sled dogs. The previous owners installed a satellite dish, and the couple has Wi-Fi, although cell phone calls can be rather spotty.

“We decided to make a big leap and move out here,” said Morrisette-Calvert, who shares her adventures on Instagram at @clare.mc.

'Just rolling with it'

The previous homestead owners had been approached by National Geographic TV, but nothing came of that contact — until the producers circled back and asked Morrisette-Calvert and Quezada if they might be interested.

“We didn’t apply to be on the show. It was very random,” Morrisette-Calvert said. After a series of interviews online, the couple was offered a contract.

A four-person film crew moved on to the property, living in the guest house and platform tents the team constructed. The crew includes a head producer, a “safety manager” who helps with set-up and oversees the use of dangerous items such as firearms and chain saws, and two camera operators, Morrisette-Calvert said.

Over the three to five days it takes to film an episode, “we spend from 9:30 to 5 every day with them,” she said. “We’re just rolling with it.”

Life is rugged where the couple lives, 40 miles north of Fairbanks, near an area known as Hayes Creek. Two other couples live on the same mountain; the closest neighbors live three miles away.

Their cabin has an oil stove but no running water. To reach town to purchase fuel, water and groceries, the couple has to travel three miles by ATV or "snow machine," as Alaskans call a snowmobile, just to reach the parking lot where they store their pickup, and then get on the road.

The snow has been deep this year, and moose are using the tracks the couple has made in their travels.

“That’s been a little nerve-wracking,” said Morrisette-Calvert, who dreads meeting a moose head-on along the trail. There are wolves nearby and plenty of black bears that live in the area. Temperatures this winter dipped to minus 30 degrees.

“I find that our lifestyle is definitely simpler than living city life, but definitely not easier,” said Morrisette-Calvert, whose freezer is stocked with moose meat and salmon the couple hunted themselves.

“Something is constantly breaking or needs fixing, replacing. There is always something to do, and it’s always hard work — physically and mentally very challenging.”

'Living the Alaskan dream'

Morrisette-Calvert’s father, Mike Calvert, a longtime social worker at Journey Mental Health Center-Yahara House in Madison, visited last summer and marvels at his daughter and son-in-law’s adventurousness.

“One of my favorite things is when my children do things I haven’t,” said Calvert, who plans to watch the upcoming episodes of “Life Below Zero: Next Generation” with his wife Cori Olson and some friends. Next summer, Calvert and Olson hope to visit Alaska along with Calvert’s son Sam, who lives in Eugene, Oregon.

Will Morrisette-Calvert and Quezada stay off the grid long term? That’s something she and her husband talk about a lot, she said.

“It can be isolating,” she said. “We’re both really young, and we have a lot of things we want to see and do.”

But for now, “it really feels like we’re living the Alaskan dream up here.”