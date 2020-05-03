Middleton family creates newspaper with kid-driven content to liven up quarantine

Nine-year-old Henry Veedahl, a third-grader at Elm Lawn Elementary enjoying the freedom of virtual learning, wrote a piece from the perspective of his 3-year-old golden doodle Piper. He wrote about how Piper does not like social distancing but misses “getting time to herself.”

Samuel Erickson, 9, and his 7-year-old sister, Madeline, both students at Northside Elementary, have submitted several writings and drawings. One of Samuel’s articles was about his favorite characters from “The Lord of the Rings” and what kind of adventures they would take him on. Madeline has submitted drawings of penguins, one of her favorite animals, and a picture of her chalk art thanking people like mail carriers and delivery drivers.

“We enjoy writing and doing all of this because it’s really fun to be creative, and it helps us learn,” Samuel said.

Eleven-year-old Mira Russo, a student at Madison Country Day School, said she would much rather be going to school but likes having something different to work on. She prefers writing, and her work includes an article about her dad, who is a doctor, and one about her collection of business cards.