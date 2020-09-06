Michael's Frozen Custard loses Monroe Street lease after 34 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael's Frozen Custard, a local favorite for sweet treats, has lost its lease for the Monroe Street location after 34 years at the flagship store.

Owner Michael Dix said he is still confused a couple of weeks after the fact, and his landlord has yet to give him a reason as to why his lease was ending.

Dix said his landlord, Dianne Zilley, who also owns The Laurel Tavern next door to the custard shop, rejected his offer "a couple of weeks ago."

"I don't know why in the world she would want me to leave," Dix said. "I'm a good tenant."

Zilley, however, said she rejected his offer because the proposed monthly payment was "much less than what he's paying now." She also said Dix's lease is supposed to be for five years, but he only wanted it for one year.

"I would give him the option if it was a fair option, but it's not really fair," Zilley said. "I feel really bad because he's been there for a long time."