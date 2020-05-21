You are the owner of this article.
Michael's Frozen Custard back on Monroe Street after manager gets US visa
Michael's Frozen Custard on Monroe Street reopened this month after the owner's spouse was able to get a U.S. visa.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Michael's Frozen Custard, a Monroe Street staple, is back in business after the owner’s spouse secured a U.S. visa and was able to get back into his role as the shop's general manager.

The shop closed last September, after 33 years at 2531 Monroe St., after owner Michael Dix's husband, Sergio De La O Hernandez, returned to his native Mexico, and was denied a visa to re-enter the United States.

Dix married Hernandez, then an undocumented immigrant, in 2015, and Hernandez became an important part of the business. Dix sponsored Hernandez for a U.S. visa so Hernandez could get legal status.

The couple filed a waiver to excuse the years Hernandez spent in the U.S. without authorization and to show there would be undue hardship for Dix if Hernandez could not return, but that waiver was denied.

Attorney Jessica Slind, who worked on behalf of the couple, said that Hernandez was finally granted his visa on May 7, and re-entered the U.S. that day.

"Sergio and Michael were reunited shortly thereafter," she said in a news release. "To celebrate, they re-opened the Monroe Street location that same day."

