Michael Johnson, the former head of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, plans to resign his job as the CEO of the United Way of Greater Cincinnati and return back to the Madison area.
Johnson announced his plans in a Facebook post Wednesday evening. His decision to leave the job after four months comes on the heels of him alleging he is the victim of a hostile work environment, subtle threats and micromanagement.
A statement put out by Johnson and his lawyers, which he shared on the Facebook post, said that while he is stepping down from United Way, the parties "are parting ways on friendly terms."
On Monday, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Johnson told several board members in an email that board chairwoman Julia Poston has created a "hostile work environment" and "attacked my credibility."
He will leave the position Nov. 15, according to the Enquirer.
"Thank you Cincinnati for making me uncomfortable! This is what leadership is all about and I believe my time here will help address some of the underlying challenges the region faces," Johnson said in the Facebook post.
Johnson said he plans to stay in Cincinnati for another month before moving back to Madison. He added that he'll "share my future plans soon."
In his Boys & Girls Club role, Johnson was known as a skillful fundraiser and an outspoken advocate for the children the club serves, while also not being afraid to challenge local officials.
He left Madison in July to take the United Way job. The Boys & Girls Club role has since been filled by interim CEO and President Rod Mitchell.