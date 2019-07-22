As environmental cleanup efforts continued Monday, Madison Gas & Electric said its equipment was not the source of the explosion that rocked downtown Madison Friday morning and left thousands of people without power.
MGE said Monday that the fire originated in equipment owned by American Transmission Co., which maintains high-voltage lines for moving electricity over long distances, although some MGE equipment was damaged by the fire.
MGE spokesman Steve Schultz said the utility’s distribution system was working at the time of the explosion and fire but shut down the substation to make it safe for firefighters to battle the blaze.
In a written statement issued Monday, ATC said it is still investigating the cause and assessing damage to its equipment, though the company believes the cause was a mechanical failure not related to temperatures, which were in the 80s at the time.
ATC said it expects to complete its investigation by the end of the month.
The Madison Fire Department battles a fire Friday on the scene of a large explosion at a Madison Gas & Electric substation at 722 E. Main St. Some 13,000 homes and businesses lost power Downtown and on the Isthmus.
The scene at Madison Gas and Electric's East Campus Substation after a fire occurred at the substation on the UW-Madison campus off of West Dayton Street in Madison, Wis., Friday, July 19, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
People pass by Madison Gas and Electric's East Campus Substation after a fire occurred at the substation on the UW-Madison campus off of West Dayton Street in Madison, Wis., Friday, July 19, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Traffic conditions along portions of East Johnson Street were at a near standstill after a fire Madison Gas and Electric disrupted power and disabled traffic lights in downtown Madison, Wis. Friday, July 19, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Traffic conditions along portions of East Washington Avenue were at a near standstill after a fire Madison Gas and Electric disrupted power and disabled traffic lights in downtown Madison, Wis. Friday, July 19, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Sign on door of Michelangelo's Coffee House at 114 State Street. The business is closed because they don't have electricity. Parts of Madison are still dealing with the aftermath of a large fire at Madison Gas and Electric Friday, July 19, 2019. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Generator powering the stoplight at the corner of East Washington Ave. and Baldwin Street Parts of Madison are still dealing with the aftermath of a large fire at Madison Gas and Electric Friday, July 19, 2019. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Just before 7:40 a.m. Friday Dane County dispatchers began receiving calls of an explosion at MGE’s 722 E. Main St. substation. Another fire was reported about 14 minutes later in ATC equipment at a substation about 1.4 miles away near the UW-Madison campus.
ATC said it is likely the first fire triggered the second.
Cleanup efforts were ongoing Monday as environmental contractors worked to remove hazardous materials from the site and city storm sewers.
The primary concerns are fluorinated compounds known as PFAS contained in some firefighting foam and possible PCBs in the approximately 18,000 gallons of oil contained in the transformer at the Main Street substation, said Christine Haag, director of spill response efforts for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Haag said it’s not yet known how much foam was used or how much of that oil was released.
The storm sewers near the substation empty into Lake Monona and the Yahara River downstream of the East Washington Avenue bridge, said Hannah Mohelnitzky, public information officer for the city’s Engineering Division.
It’s not clear when the storm sewers were closed and whether any water from the site escaped.
ATC did not respond to questions about the environmental cleanup but in its statement said the impact was “largely contained” within the Main Street substation.
“Over the weekend, the remaining insulating fluid from the damaged transformer was removed, and some fluid was recovered from outside the substation,” the statement read. “The second fire at the East Campus Substation resulted in minor damage.”
The fires left about 13,000 homes and businesses without power on the hottest day of the year, with the heat index reaching 108 degrees. Street signals were down, and city, county and state government offices closed as a blackout covered most of the Isthmus.
Schultz said most service was restored by 1:25 p.m. but isolated problems persisted until Friday evening.
No injuries were reported as a result of either fire. Both were contained by about 9 a.m., according to the Madison Fire Department.
