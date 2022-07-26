MGE customers: Don't fall for scams, utility says

Phone scammers claiming to work for Madison Gas and Electric have been targeting MGE customers this week, the power utility said Tuesday.

MGE "has received numerous reports this week from its customers that they are being targeted by phone scammers claiming to work for MGE," an MGE statement said.

The scammers often threaten immediate disconnection if MGE customers do not send payment with a prepaid debit card or wire transfer.

"This is not MGE," the utility statement said. "Scammers also can manipulate caller ID displays and may be able to show a local company's name or phone number when they call."

Customers who receive these calls should call the MGE office at 608-252-7222 before cooperating with potential scammers. More information is online at mge.com/scams.