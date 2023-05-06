Madison Metro Transit is investigating a bus crash that happened late Friday night.

A Metro Transit representative confirmed the crash, which happened on Odana Road, near Oneida Place, saying the crash is currently under investigation.

According to Madison police, the bus driver, Alton Williams, 41, of Madison was cited for failure to keep the vehicle under control in the 10:39 p.m. crash. Substance use is not suspected.

Officers found the bus on a retaining wall, with road signs, trees and a telephone pole damaged. Due to the bus's position, two large wreckers were needed to move it.

Williams and the one passenger on the bus sustained minor injuries, police said.