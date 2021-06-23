Metcalfe's Markets offering color-coded wristbands to signal social contact comfort level

At Metcalfe's Markets in Madison and Wauwatosa, shoppers can peruse the grocery aisles mask free. It's a stark contrast from a few months ago, when the grocery chain had a rigorous day-and-night cleaning cycle and employees wore brightly colored vests that warned customers to keep 6 feet of distance.
But now, as restrictions are being loosened and vaccination rates continue to climb, the stores are looking to help customers navigate this "awkward period of transition" to normalcy, CEO and president Tim Metcalfe said.
Metcalfe's solution: color-coded "social bands," wristbands for customers to voluntarily signal their level of comfort with social interaction.
Red signals that others should maintain 6 feet of social distance with no exceptions. Yellow indicates the person is still being cautious, while green signals a willingness for others to engage in close interactions.
The chain ordered 1,000 of each color initially. But in what Metcalfe saw as a positive sign, the stores have struggled to keep up with the demand for green bands, which he said represent 80% of the bands that have been taken and signals a "give-me-a-hug" feeling in the state.
Eric Wichmann, the assistant store director at the West Towne location, is currently out of green bands for the store.
"I think people might be getting more comfortable out there," Wichmann said. "I think people were happy to go back to, you know, a little bit more interacting."
Kevin Gherke, the assistant store director at the Hilldale location in Madison, said the store has received positive reactions to the bands since they were put out about two weeks ago.
"We want them (customers) to feel comfortable every time they come into the store," he said. "I've seen a bunch of them put them on, and then it just kind of gives us a little heads up."
Metcalfe said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement that those who are vaccinated do not have to wear masks indoors inspired the chain to address varying comfort levels with loosening COVID-19 restrictions. He said his daughter was the one who had the idea for the stop-light-colored bands to help ease the transition.
"There are people who are all across the board," he said. "Some are green light, some are yellow, some are red, and we wanted to give them something they could visually give as a cue to other co-workers and also for customers to know how they were feeling."
Metcalfe said the bands have garnered attention across the country, including shoutouts on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
"The response has been overwhelming," he said. "It's been interesting to see how widespread the conversation was about what we did."
While the attention from Fallon — to whom Metcalfe's Markets sent a green bracelet and a locally made jar of sugar-coated pecans as a thank-you — and others has been surprising to Metcalfe, he said he hopes the bands inspire others to simply be kind during the transition from tight pandemic restrictions.
"As a community, as a citizen, I think we should just respect people's choices, and I think that's what these bands do," he said. "Let's all just be kind to each other as we find our way out of this pandemic."
