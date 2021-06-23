Metcalfe's Markets offering color-coded wristbands to signal social contact comfort level

At Metcalfe's Markets in Madison and Wauwatosa, shoppers can peruse the grocery aisles mask free. It's a stark contrast from a few months ago, when the grocery chain had a rigorous day-and-night cleaning cycle and employees wore brightly colored vests that warned customers to keep 6 feet of distance.

But now, as restrictions are being loosened and vaccination rates continue to climb, the stores are looking to help customers navigate this "awkward period of transition" to normalcy, CEO and president Tim Metcalfe said.

Metcalfe's solution: color-coded "social bands," wristbands for customers to voluntarily signal their level of comfort with social interaction.

Red signals that others should maintain 6 feet of social distance with no exceptions. Yellow indicates the person is still being cautious, while green signals a willingness for others to engage in close interactions.

The chain ordered 1,000 of each color initially. But in what Metcalfe saw as a positive sign, the stores have struggled to keep up with the demand for green bands, which he said represent 80% of the bands that have been taken and signals a "give-me-a-hug" feeling in the state.

Eric Wichmann, the assistant store director at the West Towne location, is currently out of green bands for the store.