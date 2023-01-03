Messy fire that began in butter storage room does significant damage at AMPI in Portage, authorities say

A messy fire Monday night that began in a butter storage room did significant damage at Associated Milk Producers Inc. in Portage, authorities reported.

At about 9:15 p.m. Monday, the Portage Fire Department was sent to AMPI, 301 Brooks St., for a fire alarm and while crews were on the way they were told smoke and fire was showing, Chief Troy Haase said in a statement.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof when they arrived at the multi-story concrete structure. The heat and smoke was so intense that firefighters could not enter the building, and they used their monitor to fight the fire until Poynette and Kilbourne fire crews arrived with aerial apparatus, Haase said.

The blaze started in a room where butter was being stored and as it was heated it began to flow throughout the structure, with the butter runoff and heavy smoke slowing access to the structure. After several hours, the fire was contained and extinguished before it could spread past the firewalls and throughout the building, Haase said.

The Portage Hazmat Team attempted to contain the runoff into storm sewers and the Portage Canal using boom and absorbent. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will assess the runoff Tuesday, Haase said.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation, Haase said.

Fire departments from Pardeeville, Poynette, Kilbourne, Baraboo, Briggsville, Rio, Wyocena, Columbus and Lodi, and Pardeeville EMS and Aspirus MedEvac assisted in the fire response.

