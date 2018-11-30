Try 1 month for 99¢
Merrimac ferry
The ColSac III, more commonly known as the Merrimac ferry, takes vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists across the Wisconsin River.

 Brian D. Bridgeford , News Republic

The Merrimac ferry is ready to make its final trips across the Wisconsin River for 2018.

The Department of Transportation said the ferry, connecting the ends of Highway 113 between Merrimac and Okee, will stop running at 6 p.m. Friday.

The ferry takes about seven minutes to cross the river, and operates for free seven days a week, 24 hours a day, when in season.

The 2018 season started March 29, and during the past eight months, over 63,000 trips were made, ferrying 284,133 vehicles across the river.

The opening and closing of the season is based on ice on the river, so when it goes out in spring, the ferry starts running, and when it starts forming in fall, the ferry stops running.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

