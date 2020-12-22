Merrimac ferry closing Thursday for the season

The Merrimac ferry is making its final rounds Thursday across the Wisconsin River before closing for the season.

The state Department of Transportation said the last trip for the ferry, which connects the ends of Highway 113 between Merrimac and Okee, will come at noon on Christmas Eve.

From the start of the 2020 season on April 20 through Dec. 10, the ferry — officially known as COLSAC III — made 35,779 trips across the river and carried 201,772 vehicles, according to the DOT.

The opening and closing of the ferry season is based on ice on the river, so when it goes out in spring, the ferry starts running, and when it starts forming in fall, the ferry stops running.

