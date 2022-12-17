 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Merrimac Ferry closing for the season on Monday

Merrimac Ferry (copy)
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Winter's really getting real, now: The Merrimac Ferry will close for the season at 7 a.m. Monday.

The ferry crosses the Wisconsin River between Okee and Merrimac, shuttling people between Sauk and Columbia counties and connecting Highway 113.

The only free ferry in Wisconsin, it typically operates between April and November, but it will keep running longer if the weather permits. It started operating for the 2022 season March 31.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, as of Friday morning, the ferry had carried 164,894 vehicles, 860 bicycles, 650 pedestrians, 32 buses and 4466 motorcycles during the 2022 season. The ferry made 55,758 crossings in that same period.

