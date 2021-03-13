Meriter nurses set possible strike date; hospital says it is 'deeply disappointed' by move

Nurses at UnityPoint Health-Meriter have set a possible strike date for later this month as they seek "to better support nurses who have worked on the frontlines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," but it's a move the health care provider said is disappointing as contract negotiations continue.

The union representing the nurses said in a statement hospital management was notified Saturday the nurses may go on strike beginning March 24. Last week, the nurses in SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin authorized going on strike if it becomes necessary as part of the contract bargaining process.

"Nurses have gone through the hardest year of our lives," Louise Nordstrom, a registered nurse in the Madison hospital's NICU department, said in the statement. "With this contract, we're advocating for support, for rationale policies around time off and fair compensation so that we can recover from this pandemic."

UnityPoint Health-Meriter said in a statement management has been bargaining with the union for more than a month, including the recent involvement of a federal mediator.