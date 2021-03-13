Meriter nurses set possible strike date; hospital says it is 'deeply disappointed' by move

Nurses at UnityPoint Health-Meriter have set a possible strike date for later this month as they seek "to better support nurses who have worked on the frontlines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," but it's a move the health care provider said is disappointing as contract negotiations continue.
The union representing the nurses said in a statement hospital management was notified Saturday the nurses may go on strike beginning March 24. Last week, the nurses in SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin authorized going on strike if it becomes necessary as part of the contract bargaining process.
"Nurses have gone through the hardest year of our lives," Louise Nordstrom, a registered nurse in the Madison hospital's NICU department, said in the statement. "With this contract, we're advocating for support, for rationale policies around time off and fair compensation so that we can recover from this pandemic."
UnityPoint Health-Meriter said in a statement management has been bargaining with the union for more than a month, including the recent involvement of a federal mediator.
"This is why we are deeply disappointed that SEIU issued an unprecedented 10-day strike notice effective March 24 despite our willingness to continue bargaining," the hospital said. "Given the dynamic nature of the bargaining process, we have historically preferred to bargain only at the table and not via news reports."
Federal law requires health care workers provide a 10-day notice before striking.
SEIU said the nurses are seeking a "meaningful voice" in decision-making, "just compensation" for nurses who work extra shifts, paid time off that prevents nurses from having to use vacation days when they use up sick days, and more protections against the COVID-19 pandemic and future public health emergencies.
UnityPoint Health-Meriter said it wants to "correct rumors" about the bargaining process.
The statement included conditions the hospital is currently offering nurses, including a pay increase of 3.7% on average, a "pandemic relief bonus" up to $800 "as an economic acknowledgment of hard work and dedication," and additional job protection during parental leave.
SEIU said in its statement two days of negotiations this past week with a federal mediator "did not lead to a settlement," which has prompted the nurses to notify management about a potential strike.
The union represents more than 850 registered nurses at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital, according to the statement.
If a strike happens, UnityPoint Health-Meriter said the hospital has plans in place "to bring in qualified and experienced nursing staff in the interim."