Meriter nurses set possible strike date as contract negotations continue

Nurses at UnityPoint Health-Meriter have set a possible strike date for later this month as they seek a new contract "to better support nurses who have worked on the frontlines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."

The union representing the nurses said in a statement hospital management was notified Saturday the nurses may go on strike beginning March 24. Last week, the nurses in SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin authorized going on strike if it becomes necessary as part of the contract bargaining process.

"Nurses have gone through the hardest year of our lives," Louise Nordstrom, a registered nurse in the Madison hospital's NICU department, said in the statement. "With this contract, we're advocating for support, for rationale policies around time off and fair compensation so that we can recover from this pandemic."

According to the statement, the nurses are seeking a "meaningful voice" in decision-making, "just compensation" for nurses who work extra shifts, paid time off that prevents nurses from having to use vacation days when they use up sick days, and more protections against the COVID-19 pandemic and future public health emergencies.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}