Meriter nurses ratify tentative agreement between employer and union

After weeks of bargaining, nurses have voted to ratify a two year agreement between Meriter and their union, SEIU Healthcare.

The 850 nurses who work at the hospital voted almost unanimously Saturday to approve the contract, narrowly avoiding a strike that was supported by more than 2,500 people who pledged not to cross the picket line.

“This has been a difficult year for so many, and we appreciate how both sides came together to reach a fair agreement and look forward to collaboratively implementing this contract together," Suzi Kossel, a RN in the NICU at Meriter Hospital and bargaining committee member, said in a statement Sunday.

Nurses were able to secure a number of key policy changes, including some directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in the contract: