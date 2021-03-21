 Skip to main content
Meriter nurses ratify tentative agreement between employer and union
After weeks of bargaining, nurses have voted to ratify a two year agreement between Meriter and their union, SEIU Healthcare. 

The 850 nurses who work at the hospital voted almost unanimously Saturday to approve the contract, narrowly avoiding a strike that was supported by more than 2,500 people who pledged not to cross the picket line.

“This has been a difficult year for so many, and we appreciate how both sides came together to reach a fair agreement and look forward to collaboratively implementing this contract together," Suzi Kossel, a RN in the NICU at Meriter Hospital and bargaining committee member, said in a statement Sunday.

Nurses were able to secure a number of key policy changes, including some directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in the contract: 

  • Expanded and fully replenished paid time off for nurses who used up their leave during the pandemic - up to 60 hours of additional paid time off to use this year to rest and recover and heal;
  • Improved extra shift pay to better value the sacrifices nurses make when they stay past their scheduled hours or come in on short notice on their days off;
  • Improved base pay to help recruit and retain more staff and stop chronic nursing shortages;
  • And a greater voice in decisions during current and future public health crises so that nurses can protect themselves and their patients. 

"We are extremely pleased with this outcome," Sherry Casali, UnityPoint Health – Meriter Chief Nursing Executive, said. "Our nurses are our lifeblood, and we’ve always been committed to supporting them. This new contract only furthers that promise."

The agreement also increase nurse wages as well as earned sick and vacation time. Meriter will continue to offer nurses full health and dental benefits, tuition assistance, childcare support and a wellness program that includes access to mental health services.  

As a part of the ratification, the union has agreed to withdraw workforce allegations submitted to the National Labor Relations Board, which Meriter called vague, untrue and without merit.

