Menards, Costco begin requiring customers to wear face masks

Eau Claire-based Menards is implementing a policy requiring customers to wear face coverings to limit the spread of the coronavirus, and Costco will start requiring the same of customers at all its stores on Monday, but it appears that few other major retailers and big-box stores with outlets in the Madison area are as yet following suit.

It wasn't clear Thursday how widespread the policy is at Menards, which has more than 300 stores in 14 states, including ones in Monona, Madison and Sun Prairie. The Monona store had no signs requiring masks like those seen in news reports from Milwaukee and Michigan, although it did have ones saying those under 16 years old would not be allowed in because of concerns about spreading the virus.

"It’s an evolving situation and we’re working towards that goal," spokeswoman Jessie O'Mara said of requiring masks. She said the Monona store had not yet received its allotment of masks that the company is selling for a dollar a piece to customers who arrive without face coverings.